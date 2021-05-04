Down's syndrome: Abortion case heads to High Court
Down's syndrome campaigners are set to have their judicial review of abortion law heard at the High Court.
Heidi Crowter, from Coventry, and Máire Lea-Wilson from Brentford, West London, are challenging the government over a clause in the current law which allows abortion for up to birth for a foetus with Down's syndrome.
Mrs Crowter, 25, who has the condition, said the current law is "not fair".
The case is due to be heard on 6 and 7 July.
Currently, there is a 24-week time limit for abortion, unless "there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped" .
Ms Crowter previously wrote to Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying all non-fatal disabilities should be subject to the same standard 24-week limit.
"People like me are considered to be 'seriously handicapped', but I think using that phrase for a clause in abortion law is so out of date," she said.
"People shouldn't be treated differently because of their disabilities, it's downright discrimination."
Mrs Lea-Wilson, 32, said she was placed under pressure to have an abortion when a 34-week scan revealed her son had Down's syndrome.
"I have two sons that I love and value equally, but the law does not value them equally," she said.
"My motivation for taking this joint legal action with Heidi has always been simple. As a mother, I will do all that I can to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of my son, Aidan."
Mrs Lea-Wilson said the case is "not about the rights or wrongs of abortion" but about "removing a specific instance of inequality of the law."
