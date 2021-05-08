Julia James: Man held over murder of Kent PCSO
Police investigating the death of community support officer Julia James have arrested a man in his 20s.
The man, from the Canterbury area, was arrested at 21:30 BST on Friday and remained in custody, Kent Police said.
Ms James, 53, was found dead on 27 April in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, having suffered serious head injuries.
Police, who said the man in custody was a British national, are continuing to appeal for information.
Ms James died from significant head injuries and had been walking her dog near her home at the time, police said.
She had worked for Kent Police since 2008, and her family said she was "fiercely loyal" and "loved with her whole heart".
Kent Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us.
"If you were in the Snowdown area between 1pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday 27 April please contact us. This includes anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time, or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy - such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking."
The Kent force has been assisted in the investigation by a team of officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA), including experts in profiling, interviewing and psychology.
Noel McHugh, from the NCA's Major Crime Investigative Support unit, said: "The NCA is providing a significant amount of our niche capabilities in support of this high-priority investigation led by Kent Police.
"While we cannot go into any further detail in order to protect the investigation, I hope outlining the breadth of our work illustrates our commitment to seeking justice for Julia".
On Wednesday, police issued an image of Ms James in the clothes she was wearing before she was killed.
The picture shows her walking her Jack Russell, Toby, while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark Wellington-style brown boots.
Police said it was the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on the day she died.