West Midlands train services disrupted by trespassers
- Published
Some train services in the West Midlands line have been disrupted by trespassers on the tracks.
West Midlands Railway said services had been suspended between Lichfield Trent Valley, Staffordshire, and Birmingham New Street until about 14:00 BST.
The line between Duddeston and Aston was blocked and some Wolverhampton and Rugeley services were being diverted.
"We've arranged for you to use your ticket on other train companies and routes," the firm said.
Tickets were also being accepted on local bus routes, it added.
