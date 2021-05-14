Right-wing terrorism suspects charged over 3D-printed firearm
- Published
Three people arrested as part of an investigation into right-wing terrorism have been charged with possessing components of a 3D-printed firearm.
Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, all from Keighley in West Yorkshire, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
They will appear alongside another man, Samuel Whibley, 28, from Anglesey, who also faces multiple terrorism charges.
All four were arrested by counter terrorism police in raids on 1 May.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy who was arrested in Swindon has been released from custody without charge, it has been confirmed.
The charges follow searches of properties as part of the investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
Three of the four people charged face an allegation that "they possessed an article, namely components of a 3D-printed firearm, in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that their possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism", according to the counter terrorism unit.
Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "We understand these arrests and police activity have caused considerable concern within our communities, in particular the impact of speculation around them and the ongoing inquiries across social media.
"Public safety remains our number one priority at all times. An extensive and thorough investigation has led to these four individuals being put before courts."
Mr Wright, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, is charged with:
- Disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006
- Possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Three offences of possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Manufacturing a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
- Possession of a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
Mr Hall, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with:
- Possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Manufacturing a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
- Possession of a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
Ms Salmon, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with:
- Possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Possession of a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
Mr Whibley, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, is charged with:
- Six offences of the encouragement of terrorism contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006
- Two offences of disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006