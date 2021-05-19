Croydon tram crash was fast and violent, inquest told
- Published
A reconstruction of a tram crash in Croydon that killed seven people has been shown to an inquest jury.
Simon French, chief inspector for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), described the event of November 2016 as "fast and violent".
He showed the court a video, first in slow motion and then at full speed, of a tram emerging from a tunnel at 78km/h (48mph) before slowing down to 73km/h.
As it reaches a bend, the tram starts to tip over and slides on its side.
Mr French told the hearing at Croydon Town Hall: "From this moment onwards we start to see all sorts of marks, damage to sleepers, damage to concrete drainage covers".
He said that by studying the clues provided by the damaged infrastructure, the RAIB was "very confident" about the sequence of events.
Mr French said: "Witnesses spoke of it like being inside a washing machine, being thrown, it was a very sudden event. Speaking for myself I do find that quite shocking. It is fast and quite violent, it takes place in a matter of seconds."
A normal speed for the curve out of the tunnel at Sandilands was 50km/h (31mph), with a speed limit at 20km/h (12.5mph) at the bend, the inquest jury was told.
Mr French said that his team had arrived at the crash site at about 10:00 GMT and worked there for three days and three nights.
- Dane Chinnery, 19
- Donald Collett, 62
- Robert Huxley, 63
- Philip Logan, 52,
- Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35
- Philip Seary, 57
- Mark Smith, 35
The tram derailed just after 06:00 on the Sandilands bend after coming out of the tunnel. In addition to the six men and one woman who died, 51 passengers were taken to hospital; eight with life-changing injuries.
The hearing continues.