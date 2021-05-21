Covid: Investigation into 'Yorkshire' variant
Health officials are investigating a new Covid variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.
Public Health England (PHE) has been monitoring the VUI-21MAY-01 variant since April.
PHE said there was "currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective".
The agency said additional testing and tracing was being carried out.
The variant is one of a number "based on an unusual mutation profile", PHE said in an online update issued on Thursday.
It added: "PHE is carrying out increased laboratory testing to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus.
"All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken, including additional contact tracing and targeted testing. Where cases have been identified, additional follow-up of cases, testing of contacts and targeted case finding will limit the spread of variants."
PHE said it would provide more information on the variant in a report later on Friday.
