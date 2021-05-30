South Western Ambulance Service declares "critical incident"
South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) has declared a "critical incident" due to "extreme pressures".
It tweeted that "some patients may wait longer for an ambulance" but did not expand on the cause of the pressure.
It advised patients "to access alternative services if their call is not life-threatening" and urged people to "make the right call".
Last week SWASFT predicted it would be handling 3,000 calls a day over the bank holiday weekend.
