South Western Ambulance Service still 'busy' despite pressure easing
- Published
The South Western Ambulance Service has seen a decrease in "extreme pressures" which caused a critical incident, but was "still very busy", it has said.
It declared the incident as a result of 3,200 calls on Saturday, and remained "really busy" until Monday.
Bosses said the pressure had "eased slightly over bank holiday Monday".
But they added people should only dial 999 if it was "a life-threatening emergency", and anyone with an urgent medical problem should call 111.
One paramedic student tweeted that it was a "horrifically busy bank holiday weekend", which was also acknowledged by service chief executive Will Warrender.
Mr Warrender tweeted that staff carried out "outstanding hard work and dedication over the weekend where we saw extreme pressures on our service".
Thank you to all @swasFT colleagues for your outstanding hard work and dedication over the weekend where we saw extreme pressures on our service. You have all gone above and beyond to deliver excellent patient care and I’m incredibly proud to be part of such a committed team.— Will Warrender (@Will_SWASFT) June 1, 2021
The trust's "exceptional" work was also praised by the High Sheriff of Devon, Lucy Studholme, who tweeted that staff had carried out "fantastic hard work, commitment, long hours and expertise over this last very challenging weekend".
The service said: "Whilst this pressure has eased slightly over Bank Holiday Monday, we are still very busy.
"We are encouraging people to choose well and only dial 999 in a life threatening emergency and our hardworking ambulance crews, control room staff and volunteers will continue to prioritise anyone who is critically ill."
As part of efforts to deal with the increased pressures, the Tiverton Urgent Care Centre in Devon, which the trust operates, remained open until midnight on Sunday night, instead of closing at its usual time of 20:00 BST.
The trust provides ambulance and other medical services for: Bath & North East Somerset, Bristol, Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, South Gloucestershire and Swindon.
