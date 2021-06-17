Gary Allen: The killer who nearly got away with murder

For Melanie, the after-effects of her harrowing ordeal were made worse by knowing she may have narrowly escaped murder herself. Within 12 months she had quit the sex industry because she no longer felt safe. Her drug habit had spiralled out of control and she turned to shoplifting. Melanie suffered nightmares and flashbacks and, wherever she went, would see Allen's face "all the time, following me, going to kill me". On one occasion, she had to phone the police when she mistook another man for her attacker.