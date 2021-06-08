Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens admits rape and kidnap
A Met Police officer has admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard.
The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford, Kent.
Appearing at the Old Bailey via video-link, PC Wayne Couzens, of Deal, pleaded guilty both to kidnap and rape.
The court heard he also accepted responsibility for Ms Everard's death but did not enter a plea on the charge of murder.
Marketing executive Ms Everard had been walking to her home in Brixton on the night she disappeared.
She was reported missing by her boyfriend on 4 March and her body was discovered hidden in an area of woodland on 10 March.
PC Couzens was wearing khaki trousers and a grey sweatshirt as he appeared by video link from Belmarsh jail.
He pleaded guilty to kidnapping Ms Everard "unlawfully and by force or fraud" on 3 March.
He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape between 2 and 10 March.
Four members of Ms Everard's family were present at the court as PC Couzens answered the two charges with: "Yes, sir."
The court heard that he had accepted responsibility for the killing but medical reports were awaited.
The next plea hearing is due to take place on 9 July.