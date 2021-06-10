Swan shot in canal attack starts family with new mate
A swan which lost its partner in an air rifle attack has started a family with a new mate.
Stocky survived being shot in the head four times, but his partner was killed while incubating eggs in May 2020.
He was taken in by a Yorkshire wildlife charity where he met new mate Gloria, who arrived at the animal rescue hospital covered in oil.
The pair were released together and have since been spotted with cygnets after a successful breeding season.
Graphic pictures show mute swan Stocky after he was taken to the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital in Selby, North Yorkshire, last year.
He still had air rifle pellets still lodged in his skull following the attack at Turnerwood on the Chesterfield Canal.
Gloria "took quite a shine" to Stocky while both recovered at the wildlife charity's rescue centre, a spokesperson said.
After being placed in their own "honeymoon suite" complete with private pond, the pair bonded and it was decided they would be released together back on to Chesterfield Canal.
Cygnets were spotted with the pair a few days ago following the hatching of three eggs.
A spokesperson for the charity added: "We're thrilled, it makes all the hard work and great effort our team make daily, all the more worthwhile."
According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), male and female swans - the cob and pen - usually attempt to mate for life.
