Gary Allen: Killer guilty of two murders 21 years apart
A man has been found guilty of murdering two women 21 years apart.
Gary Allen strangled Samantha Class, 29, whose body was found by three schoolchildren on the banks of the Humber Estuary in 1997.
He was tried and cleared of her murder in 2000 but the acquittal was quashed last year after he was charged with murdering Alena Grlakova, 38, in 2018.
Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court convicted him of both killings after a seven-week trial.
Prosecutors said Ms Class had been stamped on, strangled with a ligature and run over by a car before being dragged to the water on the night of 25 October 1997. Her body was discovered the following day.
Ms Grlakova's body was found in a stream in Rotherham in April 2019, four months after she was reported missing.
Both women were sex workers at the time of their deaths, and jurors heard Allen had spoken of his "hatred" of prostitutes, whom he branded "scum".
Just weeks after he was acquitted of murdering Ms Class in February 2000, Allen assaulted two sex workers in separate attacks in Plymouth, for which he was convicted and jailed.
During his latest trial, the court was told a year-long Humberside Police sting, involving seven officers, was launched in 2010 to monitor Allen and gather further evidence on Ms Class's murder.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC said the defendant had made admissions to an undercover officer about his encounter with a sex worker whom he had strangled and "dumped in the Humber".
Mr MacDonald QC told the jury of seven men and five women that Mrs Grlakova had been planning to return to her home country of Slovakia before she was killed, describing it as "one of the tragic ironies of the case".
Humberside Police said its long-running investigation was "extremely significant" and a landmark case, while South Yorkshire Police said its inquiries into Allen continued and it would write to other police forces around the UK to check whether any unsolved murder cases and attacks could be linked to him.
Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert described Allen as being a danger to women.
She said: "This case has been unlike any other in Humberside, in that it is our first ever double jeopardy case, but in that it is also one of the UK's first where an undercover operation has provided the pivotal evidence to the case being reopened and retried."
One of Allen's surviving victims, who he assaulted in Plymouth, appealed for other women who may have been attacked by him to come forward.
Allen, of no fixed address, had denied two counts of murder.
How the law caught up with a double killer
Two murders, 21 years apart, and a simple change in the law that allowed prosecutors to right the most extraordinary of injustices.
When Gary Allen left Sheffield Crown Court in February 2000, he thought he had got away with the murder of Samantha Class.
DNA linked him to the young mother's strangulation and prosecutors had shown he was a liar - yet a jury could not be sure of his guilt. And so he walked free.
It would take two decades of focus on Allen - and pushing at the boundaries of one of England's most important criminal laws - for him to be finally convicted.
