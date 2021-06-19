Christians link up for coastal path Covid prayers
- Published
About 3,000 Christians formed prayer groups at one-mile intervals along a coastal path to pray for those bereaved by the pandemic.
Each group then prayed for 30 minutes at 10:30 BST as part of the event.
Pastor Mark Pugh said: "Some were individuals going to the mile spots, others were church groups so there was a real change of dynamics at each of those points."
The South West coastal path runs from Minehead, Somerset, to Poole, Dorset.
The footpath is 630 miles long (1,013km) and also takes in Devon and Cornwall.
He added that the event hoped to bring Christians together in a positive way to support each other in a beautiful setting.
"This last year, 15, 18 months, has just been crazy," he said.
"So many people have had a season of life that they've never encountered before and that has left an awful lot of issues.
"People are trying to get back to grips with life and in instalments - as and when we've been allowed.
"I've heard a lot of conversation about what people have termed 'the crisis after the crisis'," he added.
The event was organised by different organisations and churches across the region including Creation Fest and South West Youth Ministries.
"Many people have felt the church as being sort of closed over this pandemic but it's only our buildings that have been closed.
"Churches have been active running food banks, providing care for our communities just offering support and friendship to so many people.
"We believe the church is not the building, it's the people," added the pastor.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk