Gary Allen: Killer jailed for murdering two women 21 years apart
- Published
An "extremely dangerous" killer who murdered two women 21 years apart has been jailed for at least 37 years.
Gary Allen strangled Samantha Class, 29, in Hull in 1997 and Alena Grlakova, 38, in Rotherham in 2018.
He was tried and cleared of Ms Class's murder in 2000 but the acquittal was quashed after he was charged with killing Ms Grlakova.
At Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Julian Goose told Allen his "lies had caught up with him".
Sentencing Allen to life, Judge Goose said there had been a "significant degree of premeditation" involved in the murders of both women.
Allen was found guilty of killing Ms Class and Ms Grlakova, both of whom were sex workers at the times of their deaths, after jurors heard he had a profound hatred of prostitutes.
Judge Goose told him: "You are an extremely dangerous man, with a long-held, deep-seated and warped view of women, particularly of sex workers.
"I am satisfied that you fantasise and plan serious violence to sex workers, intending that they should suffer and be killed.
"It would not be an overstatement to say, that what you did to those two women and the loss and suffering to their families, was wicked."
Allen, who appeared in court via video link, showed no reaction as the sentence was handed down.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.