Westcountry activists and fundraisers applauded in Diana Awards 2021
- Published
Seven young people from the Westcountry were among the 300 Diana Award recipients globally this year.
The accolade, named in memory of Princess Diana, is backed by both of her sons and celebrates young people who enact social change or help others.
The Duke of Sussex also appeared in Monday's online ceremony to personally congratulate and applaud the winners.
He said his mother, who would have turned 60 this year, would have been proud of them.
The Duke of Sussex congratulated all of the winners, adding: "I'm truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making and the vital role you've taken representing a new generation of humanitarianism."
Poppy from Wells, Somerset has been playing her violin for disabled children since she was 10 years old.
"I really love the way music connects people so maybe non-verbal children who can't necessarily tell you how they're feeling, they can communicate it it through music - I think that's really special.
"Being awarded the Diana Award was really special because it has such an amazing legacy," added the 16-year-old musician.
Among the other winners from the region were:
- University of Bristol graduate, Ally Jaffee, 25, from Highgate, London who campaigned for diet and nutrition to be included in the curriculum for medical students
- Megan Abernethy-Hope, 24, from Bristol who raised £80,000 for the Bristol Royal Infirmary while also living with the incurable immune disease, ITP and also founded the BillyChip charity in memory of her younger brother Billy
- Makenzie, 17, from Bath, who helped Dorothy House Hospice to help other children facing loss and bereavement
- Period poverty campaigner Ruby Lockey Pope, 15 from Cheltenham. In the past three years Ruby has lobbied senators while working with The United Nations Youth Foundation at Capitol Hill in Washington DC on issues such as forced marriage, FGM, and reproductive rights
- Momin Mohamed, 24, from Bristol, who has worked as an outreach worker at Integrate UK addressing issues like violence against women, challenging gender and racial inequality and creating a viral anti-FGM music video
- Hanna, 17, who works at a carers' support centre in Bristol and is a carer herself. Hanna participated in the development of a film 'Who Cares in School', which led to a 130 per cent increase in schools registering for young carers programmes
