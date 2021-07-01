"Much loved-father" Dalius Jensauskis died in M5 crash in Somerset
A man who died in a motorway crash in Somerset was a "much loved father" and husband, his family said.
Dalius Jensauskis, 27, from Peterborough, was a passenger in a black Audi involved in a single-vehicle crash on 24 June.
The car crashed between junction 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton at 04:00 BST and he died at the scene.
Mr Jensauskis leaves behind his wife Ingrida and twin daughters Akvile and Kamile, aged seven.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released while police enquiries continue.
Mr Jensauskis' widow said: "We are devastated by our loss. A much-loved father and husband, Dalius will be missed every day."