Thank You Day: Community events to thank Covid heroes
- Published
Communities across the UK have been encouraged to come together on Thank You Day to celebrate all those who gave their time to help people in need.
An interfaith ceremony at Coventry Cathedral, was one of a number of events to take place.
The cathedral's dean said it was an "inspiring" event.
Elsewhere, Bradford Council handed out over 1,000 roses on Sunday to thank people for their work during the pandemic.
Julie Siddiqi MBE, Founder of Together We Thrive and one of the original proposers for Thank You Day said: "It was wonderful for me to start Thank You Day at Coventry Cathedral.
"It is a place of special significance and being there with friends from all backgrounds was really inspiring.
"Faith communities have done so much during this past difficult year, we have lots of people to thank."
The Very Reverend John Witcombe said the service at 09:30 BST on Sunday had been "immensely moving".
Another interfaith service was also held in Smethwick, in Sandwell, with many sports clubs and community groups sharing their support over social media.
On this #ThankYouDay a personal #ThankYou to all cllrs, clerks, staff & volunteers in local (parish & town) councils who stepped up to help their residents & communities. And also huge thanks to everyone in the 43 county associations & @nalc for supporting them 🙏👏— Sue Baxter (@suejbaxter) July 4, 2021
Charlie & Sam’s #thankyou goes to all the @NHSEngland workers who have gone above & beyond!!#ThankYouDay pic.twitter.com/gq6At7DpFW— Pentathlon GB (@PentathlonGB) July 4, 2021
Let’s say thank you together ❤️— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2021
Tell us who you are showing appreciation to today...#ThankYouDay | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/r1U56OL267
Elaine Kavanagh, a senior nursing sister also thanked the community, on behalf of The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust for their support.
She said: "The generosity of the community has been overwhelming.
"The smallest of treats brought the biggest of smiles to our faces, giving us moments of respite in very challenging times."
The campaign for Thank You Day was started by a small group of people from across the UK, including Debbie Matthew, a stroke survivor from Perthshire, and May Parsons, the nurse who administered the UK's first Covid jab at University Hospital in Coventry.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hosted a barbecue for community leaders, NHS workers and representatives from the Royal Voluntary Service.
At 17:00, the public are encouraged to raise a drink of their choice to volunteers.
Communities secretary, Robert Jenrick MP, said: "This past year has been challenging for us all.
"But in the darkest of times, when people were most in need, the actions of our friends and neighbours to support our communities have shone the brightest."
Are you taking part in Thank You Day events? Share your stories, pictures and video by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.