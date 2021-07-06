'Down's syndrome abortion law doesn't respect my life'
A woman with Down's syndrome who is challenging abortion law's stance on babies with the condition says the legislation "doesn't respect my life".
Heidi Carter, 26, from Coventry, is one of three claimants whose case against the UK Government began on Tuesday.
As law stands, foetuses with Down's syndrome may be terminated up to birth.
At a two-day High Court hearing, lawyers will argue the position is unlawfully discriminatory.
In England, Scotland and Wales, there is a general 24-week time limit to have an abortion.
But law states terminations can be performed well beyond that window if there is "a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped", which includes Down's syndrome.
Mrs Carter, who campaigns under her maiden name of Crowter, said: "I am someone who has Down's syndrome and I find it extremely offensive that a law doesn't respect my life, and I won't stand for it.
"I want to change the law and I want to challenge people's perception of Down's syndrome. I want them to look at me and say 'this is just a normal person'."
Also bringing the legal challenge is Máire Lea-Wilson, 33, from west London, a mother of two boys, one of whom has the condition.
She said: "I was 34 weeks pregnant when I discovered Aidan had Down's syndrome and I was asked if I wanted to terminate the pregnancy in the context of a lot of medically-biased information, and my own grief, three times.
"The last time I was asked to terminate the pregnancy was two days before he was born."
She said the experience was "really traumatic" and while the pressure to terminate "wasn't explicit", it was "very much implied and it almost felt like we were going against medical advice by continuing the pregnancy".
She added: "I have two sons who I love and I value equally and I can't understand why the law doesn't."
The challengers, supported by campaign group Don't Screen Us Out, held a demonstration outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London earlier ahead of the first day of the case.
The hearing before Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Lieven is expected to conclude on Wednesday afternoon.
Mrs Carter said the legal bid was not about challenging women's right to choose, which she said she respected.
But she said of expectant mothers whose unborn babies had been diagnosed with Down's syndrome: "I just want them to get the right information, and just meet someone who has [the condition]."
"That's what this is about. It's about telling people that we're just humans with feelings."
