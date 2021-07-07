Project Wingman: Furloughed travel workers 'give back to NHS'
By Stephanie Miskin
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Travel workers who have helped to look after NHS staff during the pandemic said it had been "a much-needed light" during dark times for their industry.
Project Wingman has seen furloughed and former cabin crew and pilots running first-class lounges in hospitals.
They have allowed staff to eat, drink and relax in peace during the most difficult period of their careers.
Air hostess Evie Azzopardi, who runs a suite at Walsall Manor Hospital, said it had been "a rollercoaster".
"We've had some laughs but also lots of tears," the 22-year-old said.
"It's hard to explain what it's like being with people who've experienced the worst of the pandemic and seen the real depths of it."
Project Wingman has operated from 100 airport-style lounges across the UK, run by a team of 6,000 volunteers, with all of the refreshments on offer donated by shops and supermarkets.
Some have closed as redundant or former aviation workers sought paid work and others are now being run by hospital charities. Some, such as Walsall's, remain open.
'A war zone'
Anaesthetist Omar Khan said the Project Wingman suite had been a place of salvation during tough times for staff.
"It makes you want to go on holiday, certainly," he said. "It's just a nice place to come to have a coffee and have a breather. It is difficult on a ward to have five minutes to yourself. Here, you get treated like a celebrity so it's rather nice.
"During the peak of the pandemic in intensive care, it was like a war zone. It was admission after admission. We were blessed with a good team so we managed to pull through it. Project Wingman is a show of appreciation to the NHS as well."
What is Project Wingman?
- Project Wingman is a charity which was founded in response to the coronavirus pandemic
- The idea originated from Prof Robert Bor, Captain Dave Fielding and Captain Emma Henderson, who wanted to support NHS staff
- More than 100 lounges have been set up across the UK by grounded aviation workers
- Whittington Hospital in London was the first Project Wingman lounge to open on 2 April 2020
Pilot Robert Allen, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said the uncertainty of travel restrictions within the UK had taken its toll on many workers within the travel industry.
"It's been really hard. To be off work for this amount of time - and I'm in the lucky position of still having a job - it's been really hard," he said.
"The not knowing and the uncertainty has been hardest to deal with. You get your hopes up.
"We just want to get back to work and take people on holiday."
Kate Donnello, who has served as cabin crew on long-haul flights for more than 23 years, said volunteering for the NHS gave her a sense of purpose after being on furlough for more than 15 months.
"As soon as you put on the uniform it comes back to you," she said. "This is part of our identity, I suppose.
"That has been the hardest thing in the past year and you do lose part of your identity when you are not doing your job. It's been really tough.
"Project Wingman really has been a life saver."
Team leader Evie, from Wolverhampton, has also been working on the hospital's reception desk as well as the 119 Coronavirus testing service. She plans to continue volunteering her time at Project Wingman's suite once travel restrictions begin to lift and she returns to work.
"Many friends have gone to work in the vaccination centres, the 119 Covid helplines and testing centres. Though the [travel] industry has fallen from the skies and desperate as we are for clarity, it has opened up a lot of doors for us as well.
"It gives me the opportunity to give back. They [NHS staff] are incredible and gives me the satisfaction that I have done just a little bit of something to brighten people's day.
"Hopefully we aren't going anywhere anytime soon."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk