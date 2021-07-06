Covid in North East: People urged to keep wearing face coverings
- Published
North East health bosses have urged commuters and shoppers to continue wearing face coverings as Covid cases in the region rocket.
The government has said most of England's restrictions will end on 19 July including wearing face coverings.
However, health bosses for seven councils in the region said the rate and number of infections had been too high to abandon all precautions.
They are also urging everyone to get vaccinated.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rule of six in private homes will also be scrapped, with the relaxations being confirmed on 12 July after a review of the latest data.
Six areas in the North East are now in the top 10 of highest rates of infections in England- with South Tyneside top and Newcastle third.
Newcastle Council leader Nick Forbes said: "My fear is that people have heard the message from the government that everything is going to be relaxed in a few weeks time and have basically decided to give up now.
"I think that is a huge mistake. It feels like we are throwing all of the sacrifices and all of the gains made over Covid away.
"Although the risk to younger people is far less, there are still lots of people who have not been vaccinated."
The joint statement by directors of public health for Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and Durham said people would have to learn to live with the virus.
But people "still have a duty to do so responsibly", health officials said.
"Currently, our region has some of the highest rates of infections in England.
"That puts an even greater responsibility on us all to play our part in protecting our loved ones, our neighbours, and our colleagues."
Latest figures from the seven days up to 2 July revealed that Newcastle had 2,198 new cases, or 766 per 100,000 people.
In South Tyneside there were 1,156 new cases during the same period - 766 per 100,000.
Meanwhile, Gateshead had 1,361 new cases and 674 per 100,000.
Sunderland had 1,783 new cases - a rate of 643 and North Tyneside reported 1,253 new cases - a rate of 603 per 100,000 of the population.
The data shows that County Durham has 3,171 new cases or 598 per 100,000 and Northumberland had 1,197 new cases during the same period - or 371 per 100,000.
Health bosses have said people should continue social distancing and wearing face masks when out shopping or on public transport.
The statement added: "We know that these measures are effective at helping to reduce transmission and we would ask you to continue to exercise these and all other precautions where appropriate, such as in shops and on public transport."
The health bosses said that despite cases rising the region was "reaping the early benefits of the remarkable vaccination rollout" and urged residents to get their jabs.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.