Euro 2020: Fans gutted as England lose on penalties
- Published
Fans from across the West said they were "devastated" as England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
Hundreds filled the bar at Ashton Gate, the home of Bristol City, to watch as hopes were dashed as Gareth Southgate's side were beaten 3-2 in the shootout.
Many have said they were "gutted" but hopeful for the World Cup next year.
Sidnay Clarke, from Taunton, said: "As soon as Italy came back and got that goal, the nerves came back.
"I had a horrible feeling we weren't going to do it.
"They were so brave to step up and take the penalties."
Gloucestershire club Slimbridge AFC's chairman Barry Gay said: "It was a rollercoaster - what the country has had to contend with over the last 16 months, what the Euros has done, it's brought the country together and the spirit back.
"I was so proud of them but totally gutted at the end when we missed the penalties."
While Quedgeley Wanderers chairman Dave Mulrain, who watched England's 1966 cup final at the age of 16, said: "We played well, we didn't let ourselves down, we started off very well but I don't think we capitalised on that.
"But Italy are a very good side, I saw them against Turkey and thought they were going to be dark horses in the competition but there's a lot of positives to take out of it.
"As people have said we have a very good squad there, a very young squad so there's plenty to build on."
Italian Lorenna Elford, whose partner Stephen is English, supported Italy and said she had a very "divided household" in Bristol on Sunday night.
She said: "England should be so proud with their phenomenal performance getting into the final.
"They dominated in the first half, Italy stepped up with a very tense ending.
"Penalties were down to luck with equally fantastic teams - both should be very proud."
'Great memories'
Future of Football director Luke Ballinger, who played alongside England's Tyrone Mings whilst at Chippenham Town, said the result was "very disappointing after a great start".
"It's given everyone up and down the country some great nights, some great memories, it's brought people together.
"I thought we started the game really well, I just thought we were trying to hold on to it for too long rather than trying to get another goal.
"When you defend and play like that for such a long time, it's hard to get into the frame of trying to score one because you've been playing a certain way for so long."
Distraught fans were seen hugging and consoling each other at Ashton Gate at full time.
One said: "I'm gutted for myself, being an England fan, I'm gutted for the boys because they put everything into it and to lose on penalties again is just devastating, absolutely devastating."
Another added: "It was a really good game, a bit devastated about the result but I have a good feeling about next year - it's coming home."
