England political leaders ask for masks to remain on public transport
- Published
Mayors and political leaders across England have called for face masks to remain on public transport, despite rules easing next week.
Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are set to be removed on 19 July.
The West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, said he had "a clear expectation of all passengers to continue to wear their face coverings" on public transport.
West Yorkshire's mayor, Tracy Brabin has also encouraged their use.
In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has said face coverings must be worn on the capital's transport network and, unlike his counterparts across England, has the power to make it compulsory.
In the North East, council leaders have called for similar powers to those of the London mayor.
Mr Street said: "Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) does not have the power to make face coverings mandatory across all modes of public transport."
But he said face coverings continued to have "an important role to play in protecting staff and vulnerable passengers".
He called on all passengers to "join in this collective effort".
Mr Street said TfWM staff would be out to pass on that message and to hand out face masks.
The government has previously said masks were still "expected and recommended" in crowded indoor areas, but people will not be required by law to wear them from 19 July.
Ms Brabin and Dan Jarvis, the mayor of South Yorkshire have both ordered the use of face coverings to continue in the county's bus stations even after national restrictions are lifted.
Like Mr Street, they do not have the powers to enforce it on buses and trains, but Ms Brabin repeated a call for the government to mandate the use of face masks across all public transport networks, saying 71% of people supported their continued use.
The North East in particular has seen a rapid rise in Covid-19 infection rates in recent weeks and Martin Gannon, Leader of Gateshead Council, said masks could help tackle this.
Mr Gannon, transport lead on the North East Combined Authority, said he had written to the government on behalf of local councils.
Separately, the Greater Anglia train company, which operates services across the south and east of England, said it would continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings during busy times.
Juliette Maxam, from Greater Anglia, said the policy was in line with the government's recommendations, but West Midlands Trains said it would wait for further guidance before deciding what to do.
In Scotland, the mandatory use of face coverings will remain in place for "some time", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said, even after the country eases most of its other restrictions on 19 July.
In Wales, masks will continue to be required by law in some settings. The Welsh government has said face coverings would still be mandatory on public transport and in health and social care settings.
