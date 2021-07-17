Covid vaccine: Tate Modern and The Oval open pop-up clinics
Shopping centres, sporting events and parks are being used in a late push to get people vaccinated ahead of Covid-19 restrictions easing on Monday.
A Primark store in Bristol, the Tate Modern in London and The Open golf tournament in Kent are all part of the NHS 'Grab a Jab' drive.
The pop-up clinics are available to anyone aged 18 and over.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to take up what he called a "life-saving" opportunity.
Parks in south-west London and Greenwich are involved in the vaccination drive, which is primarily aimed at people yet to have their first jab.
The Oval, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, is one of the places hosting vaccinations, along with The Open golf at Sandwich in Kent, where 30,000 spectators are expected over the weekend.
At Primark in Bristol city centre, the clinic will run during store opening hours from 10:00 to 18:00 BST on Saturday and 11:00 to 16:00 BST on Sunday.
The Trinity shopping centre in Leeds and Sefton Park in Liverpool are also part of the drive.
Mr Javid said people out enjoying the warm weather this weekend should take the chance to get vaccinated.
"We all have a part to play in defeating this virus, so I urge you to do one life-saving thing this weekend and get your jab to protect not only yourself, but your loved ones too," he said.
NHS medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani said: "As we approach 19 July, there has never been a more important time to get your first vaccine, it not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you."
The clinics are open to anyone over 18 who has not yet had their first vaccination, although people whose first jab was more than eight weeks ago can also get their second dose.
