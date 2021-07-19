Body pulled from river in York and two lakes searched
- Published
The body of a man in his 50s has been pulled from the River Ouse in York .
Emergency services were called to river near the Water End Bridge by kayakers just before 17:00 BST on Sunday.
North Yorkshire Police said officers believed they knew the dead man's identity and his next-of-kin had been informed.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, searches were carried out in two lakes after reports of men getting into difficulty in the water.
At Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield an underwater search was carried out after emergency services were called at 13:15 BST on Sunday. West Yorkshire Police said nobody had been found.
In South Yorkshire, a search is continuing at Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield after police were called at 19:15 BST on Sunday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.