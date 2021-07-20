Covid: Support for councils facing rise in cases limited to five weeks
Extra support for areas with high Covid-19 infection rates could now be withdrawn after five weeks.
Blackpool, Cheshire and Oxford City councils are a few of the councils currently receiving extra help after a rise in coronavirus cases.
The authorities work with Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace to organise things like additional testing and setting up vaccine clinics.
NHS Test and Trace previously had no time limit for the support programme.
An NHS Test and Trace spokeswoman said the support would now be offered as a five week package and regularly reviewed for improvements in case rates.
She added that if there was not an improvement, support would then continue as needed on a five weekly basis.
Authorities currently receiving additional support:
- Bedford Borough Council
- Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
- Blackpool Council
- Cheshire East Council
- Brighton and Hove City Council
- Cheshire West and Chester Council
- Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- Lancashire County Council
- Liverpool City Region Combined Authority
- Oxford City Council
- Warrington Borough Council
Authorities that have already received extra support for more than five weeks will be assessed and given advice.
The programme, which was launched by the government, is meant to help slow the growth rate of Covid-19.
It includes delivering extra testing to targeted areas, transport for people to attend vaccine appointments, extra publicity to encourage people to get tested regularly and setting up testing sites in schools and colleges.
The change in timeframe comes after restrictions like wearing face masks in public were eased on Monday, although some guidance on face coverings still remains.
Health Minister Lord Bethell said: "Working with local authorities and their directors of public health, we are managing the rising number of cases with more testing, more vaccinations and more local contact tracing."
He added that support in local areas would continue and said: "We must all enjoy our restored freedoms with caution."
