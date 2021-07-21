Self-isolation hits bin collections across country
- Published
Dozens of councils across England have been forced to suspend bin collections due to staff self-isolating.
Most have temporarily stopped garden waste pick-ups, but some recycling collections have also been hit.
Some councils have said they are unsure when services will return to normal.
The Local Government Association (LGA) said if Covid rates increased further, many would have to prioritise services that protect the most vulnerable.
Collections are also being affected by a shortage of HGV drivers unrelated to self-isolation.
In Somerset at least 24 staff had been "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app, forcing a delay to collections.
In Barnsley, Doncaster, and Redcar and Cleveland garden waste collections have been suspended, with no end date given.
Barnsley Council said staff absences were the highest since the start of the pandemic and that they were trying to move staff from non-essential services to focus on emptying general waste and recycling bins.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said: "The current regulations have meant 21 staff have started a self-isolation period this week alone, to add to employees who were already self-isolating.
"These include a high number of trained drivers who cannot safely be replaced by other staff."
LGA chairman James Jamieson said: "It is clear that the current high prevalence of Covid-19 has resulted in large numbers of close contacts being required to self-isolate, which is placing pressure on some council services due to staff shortages.
"Most councils have been able to keep services running but there is a concern that, if rates increase further, many will be forced to prioritise services that protect the most vulnerable in their communities."