Heatwave: Northumbria Water warns homes over near-record demand
Soaring temperatures, staycations and people working from home due to Covid has brought an "unprecedented" demand on the North East's water supply.
Northumbrian Water, the region's main supplier, said levels being used were 25% higher than anticipated, as it warned people to be "mindful" of usage.
Four tankers are being used to bring millions of litres of water into the region from other areas.
Garden sprinklers, paddling pools and hot tubs have contributed to the rise.
Durham-based Northumbrian Water, which supplies 2.7m customers, said temporary bans were not yet needed but urged people to consider the amount of water they were using.
'Doggy paddling pools'
As well as bringing in extra supplies to "balance the demand", it has also increased the numbers of workers looking to find and fix leaks.
It said there had been "near-record" water demand levels across Tyneside.
Martin Lunn, head of water service planning, said: "We plan and prepare for high water demand situations and thanks to improvements and investments in our network then we're able to move water around to ensure people remain in supply.
"We currently have maximised our leak and burst repairs with 120 skilled employees working safely to find and fix leaks, taking a prioritised approach for the major issues.
"But we really need our customers to help us to reduce the demand by making some simple small water-saving changes."
It has issued tips to try and get people to save water:
- Leaving a sprinkler on overnight uses the same amount of water as 80 toilet flushes
- Grass can survive for four-to-six weeks without being watered
- Use a watering can for watering veg
- Ditch the doggy paddling pools and try putting a towel in the freezer to cool your pet
- Cover your padding pool once finished to keep debris free and able for reuse
- Avoid using a hose to wash your car
