Stonehenge A303 tunnel: High Court challenge bid dismissed
- Published
A High Court challenge against a proposed £27bn road scheme that includes the Stonehenge road tunnel has been dismissed.
The Road Investment Strategy 2 is made up of 45 road projects across England.
Campaigners said the government ignored the scheme's environmental impact and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acted unlawfully by approving it.
Mr Justice Holgate said Mr Shapps' knowledge of its impact when adopting it was "legally adequate".
More to follow.
