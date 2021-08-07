Luisa Omielan: 'Mum's hospice care was a gift'
In one of the darkest moments of Luisa Omielan's life - as she watched her mum die from cancer - the stand-up comedian found comfort from a place she never ever expected - a hospice.
"I was so adamant that mum wasn't going in to a hospice, because people don't come out of them," she said.
Her mum Helena was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2017, and her decline from being a healthy, vibrant woman was rapid. Luisa remembers being panic-stricken.
"You're so scared because none of us have died before, and none of us has ever spoken to somebody who has died.
"You're so freaking terrified of what to expect," she said.
Luisa struggled for weeks trying to make her mum comfortable in hospital, and caring for her at home after her terminal diagnosis.
In the end, a nurse suggested a hospice, telling her "trust me". "We did, because we were so lost," says the 38-year-old.
"We waved the white flag."
The care at St Richards in Worcester changed the final chapter of her mum's life for the better, she believes.
"Hospices have a branding problem - all you think of is death, doom and gloom," Luisa said.
"Yes it is that, but you have to realise how much life, love and hope they give, even after a loved one has gone."
Four years after her mum's death, Luisa, who lives in Birmingham, felt ready to write about what happened in a blog post, sharing it with thousands of followers on social media, with many reaching out and sharing their own experiences.
She's talked about losing her mum in her comedy gigs. "My mum died, she's ruined everything - I've put on three-and-a-half stone in nine months," is just one of the quips from her stand-up shows. But this was different.
Her blog post described in detail the pain of watching her mum suffer, the day a stranger came and helped her as she struggled with an intravenous drip, and how the hospice finally brought them some peace.
Why did she decide to tell her story?
Holding her hands to her mouth like a megaphone, she says: "I know people don't care about this… and it probably won't happen to you, but just a heads up, just listen for five minutes, because you might just need to hear this one day."
She had always felt she never needed to know about end-of-life care "because that'll never be me".
"The hospice gave us love," she said. "It gave us time. When we got her in, she got better because she was being taken care of properly.
"We could talk, we could say bye, and we could process what was happening.
"It is such a privilege and a gift and when people lose somebody without warning - and we had that chance - it is priceless."
In those final weeks, Luisa recalls how the family asked her mum all of life's essential questions.
"I was asking questions like 'how do I make your lasagne?', 'How will I know if I meet the right guy?', 'What do I do with my life?'.
"I asked her everything."
But the reality was watching her mum slip away from the loving, caring and joyful woman she was. "Who was so much more than her death," added Luisa.
Tears welling and a break in her voice, Luisa recalls her final days spent with her mum and family who lay by her bedside.
"She was long gone before she died," she says. "She was hallucinating, unaware of what's going on, and petrified, absolutely petrified. She was so scared and had absolutely no idea what was happening towards the end."
Euthanasia had previously crossed Luisa's mind, but her mum had made her promise she would never do it, to protect her from any repercussions.
"She was terrified. She hadn't eaten. She didn't recognise anyone and we just wanted calm, for her. Even a hospice was a horrible place for that to happen but that was the kindest and safest place for her."
Luisa found the strength to set up Helena's Hospice Foundation as a positive legacy to her mother to help provide luxury items to hospices across the country, from smart TVs and headsets to giant gnomes to raise a smile in a peaceful hospice garden.
However, in the past year she says hospices have contacted her for items as basic as beds and wheelchairs.
"Hospices, as well as relying on donations, also rely heavily on volunteers which they've not had in the past year during Covid."
Bungee jumps and cake sales
In 2019, 51% of hospice funding across England came from donations and legacy income, according to Hospice UK.
Earlier this year, an adults hospice in north Staffordshire merged with children's palliative care centre Donna Louise in order to secure its long-term future.
Dougie Mac, based in Stoke-on-Trent, which has operated for 48 years, was able to step in and consolidate and streamline its back offices between the two to "spend more on front-end care".
In 2019 all but one children's hospice in England received less than a third of its funding from statutory sources, according to the latest figures from Hospice UK - making them far more reliant on donations and fundraising.
"I think the fact that we rely on bungee jumps and cake sales for palliative and end-of-life care is a terrible statement," says David Webster, chief executive of Dougie Mac Hospice.
"Perhaps when governmental reviews of social care eventually materialise we might see something in there about how we can re-engineer that palliative and end of life funding dimension.
"It really is old-fashioned to rely on charities to deliver this, even more so when children are involved."
Dougie Mac receives about £3m a year from statuary funding via the NHS, and for the rest - a further £12m each year - it is reliant on donations.
The closure of the charity's shops during lockdown saw a drop in income of about £2m, says David, as well as seeing a decline in fundraising events.
Since merging with Dougie Mac, Donna Louise is on track to start providing a seven-day service to about 200 children a year.
"We now need to raise £1m a month to remain financially sustainable… so if you say £1m a month quick enough, it sounds ok," laughs David.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "Palliative and end-of-life care services play a hugely important role in providing care and support for thousands at the most difficult times of their lives.
"We are incredibly grateful to the hospice sector for their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic, both in continuing to deliver end of life care in challenging circumstances and in supporting the NHS.
"In 2020/21, charitable hospices in England received an additional £257m from national grant funding agreements as part of the Covid-19 response as well as additional testing and free PPE for all those working in palliative and end-of-life care to support those in need."
Proposals on adult social care reform are due to be released later this year, as set out in the Queen's Speech in May.
