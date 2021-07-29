Pilot's frustration at hotel quarantine during family bereavement
A pilot has described his fury at being forced to stay in quarantine despite his father-in-law going missing following the death of his wife.
Capt Ryan Harris, from Worcester, returned to the UK from Qatar after the death of his mother-in-law.
While having to quarantine at a hotel, his father-in-law went missing and Capt Harris asked if he could help in the search.
The Department for Heath and Social Care turned his request down.
Capt Harris said he was "climbing the walls" at being unable to help his family and the coastguard look for Bob Cuthbertson.
Mr Cuthbertson's car was found next to a disused quarry on Holyhead mountain a few days after he disappeared and the family believe the 82-year-old, "distraught with grief", took his own life.
Capt Harris said he "felt absolutely hopeless" in his hotel room.
"My wife was distraught, she just needed me there," he said. "She'd just buried her mother two weeks previously and now she's just lost her father."
His mother-in-law Anne Cuthbertson, who lived in Holyhead, Anglesey, died in June after being diagnosed with cancer.
Capt Harris returned to the UK from red-listed Qatar, where he works at a flying academy, landing at London Heathrow on 17 July.
As a pilot, he believed he was exempt from quarantine, but was told at the airport he had to quarantine at a hotel in Kensington.
In this time, Capt Harris received a call from his wife, Victoria, telling him his father-in-law was not answering any calls.
He contacted the Department of Health and Social Care to lodge an appeal on compassionate grounds and was told by hotel staff at the hotel he could expect a response within 24 hours.
Despite repeated attempts to contact the department he did not hear any further information until seven hours before his 10-day isolation period was over, when his request was turned down.
He slammed the time it took to assess his case, which he said had kept himself and his family "hopeful".
The DHSC has not responded to a request for comment, however in a letter to Capt Harris, seen by the BBC, it said the government is "taking a cautious approach to easing Covid-19 restrictions".
It continued: "In cases where there is a need for an exemption on compassionate grounds, this would be considered on a case by case basis".
