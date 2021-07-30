Prof Chris Whitty: Man pleads guilty to park assault
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty in central London.
Lewis Hughes, 24, from Romford, east London, admitted one charge of assault by beating Prof Whitty in St James's Park on 27 June.
Mr Hughes apologised for any "upset" caused and said he had lost his job as an estate agent over the incident.
Jonathan Chew, 24, from Brentwood, Essex pleaded not guilty to the same charge of assault by beating.
During the same hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Mr Chew also denied a second charge of obstructing a police constable in execution of his duty.
He was granted bail and was asked to appear at the same court on 23 November for trial.
The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after last month's incident, and officers carried out a welfare check on the chief medical officer, who did not suffer any injuries.