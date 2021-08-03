Tokyo Olympics: Where are Team GB’s English medallists from?
- Published
Moving into the final days of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team GB have climbed their way into the top 10 of the international medals table.
But if England's nine regions were in competition between themselves who would come out on top?
Team GB's athletes born in England account for three quarters (288) of this year's 376-strong team.
As of the end of day 11 of competition, 55 English Olympians have come out of at least one event with a place on the podium.
Which area has the most medallists?
Out of England's nine regions, the North West has seen the most medallists so far in this Games, with 13 out of the 48 athletes born there who went to Tokyo.
Drilling down into counties and city regions, Greater Manchester is the most common place where this year's medallists were born.
These include Bury swimmer and double gold medallist James Guy, triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown, BMX cyclist Charlotte Worthington, sailor Stuart Bithell, rower Josh Bugajski, cyclist Jason Kenny, and the most recent medallist - Bolton's Keely Hodgkinson.
Not far behind with five, as of 3 August, was West Yorkshire, with Huddersfield equestrian Oliver Townend, diver Matty Lee, triathletes Jonny Brownlee and Jess Learmonth and mountain biker Tom Pidcock.
Meanwhile, on four medallists each were:
- Berkshire, with Maidenhead-born double gold medallist Tom Dean, gymnast Amelie Morgan, rower Jack Beaumont and canoeist Mallory Franklin
- Cheshire, with Holmes Chapel's rower Thomas Ford, boxer Karriss Artingstall, gymnast Bryony Page and swimmer Luke Greenbank
- Outer London, with Enfield-born equestrian Charlotte Dujardin, fellow equestrian Carl Hester, and rowers Henry Fieldman and Mohamed Sbihi
- Essex, with cyclists Beth Shriever and Laura Kenny joined by gymnast Alice Kinsella and trap-shooter Matthew Coward-Holley
Four of West Yorkshire's five athletes were born in Leeds, making it the single town or city with the most medallists in the country.
This was closely followed by Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, the birthplace of equestrians Tom McEwen, Laura Collett, and rower Tom George.
Which region has the most medals so far?
In terms of gold medal wins, within the nine regions of England, the North West is one in front of Yorkshire and the Humber, with six.
In overall awards too the North West is storming ahead with 17, aided in part by the heroics of multi-medallists Guy, Taylor-Brown and Greenbank.
Note: Data correct as of 14:00 BST on 3 August when events finished for day 11 of the games.