Patrick Casey motorbike crash: Tributes to North Yorkshire officer

Tributes have been paid to a serving North Yorkshire Police officer who died in a motorbike crash.

Patrick Casey, 29, from Hull, died at the scene of the smash on the B1222 between Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds, and Cawood, near Selby, on 18th July.

His family said they were "heartbroken and lost without him", describing him as "incredibly passionate about helping people".

Police said investigations into the crash were under way.

In a statement, the family said they were "incredibly proud" of their "absolutely wonderful son and brother".

"Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life's greatest loves, riding his motorbike - something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

"As well as his motorbike, the other things in life that made Pat happy were his family, friends and watching his favourite rugby team Hull Kingston Rovers."

The officer started his policing career in last September after serving 10 years with the Army Air Corp.

His family said he had "loved" working with the team in Scarborough and was "there for so many all of the time, a true friend to all".

"Since losing him, we have been absolutely heartbroken and lost without him. He's left behind a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled."

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

