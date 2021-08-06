Rob Dalby: Body of missing diver found off Isles of Scilly
The body of a missing diver has been recovered from the sea off the Isles of Scilly, police have confirmed.
Rob Dalby, 55, from Huddersfield, failed to resurface while diving with his wife and friends on 28 July.
Family friend Peter Lau said the holiday was to celebrate the 40th birthday of Mr Dalby's wife, Melanie.
Mr Lau, who runs a West Yorkshire scuba club attended by the couple, said Mr Dalby got into difficulties while diving with his wife.
He said the pair had intended to dive to a depth of 20m, but ended up descending to 39m.
"Despite Melanie's many attempts, Rob was not able to be brought to the surface," said Mr Lau.
"The circumstances of what happened, described by Melanie as 'a nightmare', could have resulted in the loss of them both."
Mr Lau, who was not on the holiday, said Mr Dalby was "a highly experienced diver" with a number of qualifications and had "done in excess of 1,500 dives".
"He was a competent and respected open water and cave diver. He had dived all over the word with Mel as his buddy," he added.
Mr Dalby had worked for more than 20 years for Kirklees Council as a manager in the parks department.
Colleagues have said they were "devastated" at Mr Dalby's death.
Paying his own tribute, Mr Lau said Mr Dalby would be "sorely missed by all those who had the honour and the privilege to know him.
"Rob was a good and loyal friend, loving and caring husband and an all-round gentlemen. In stature and in personality, he was larger than life.
"He was one of a kind. He would literally do anything to help anyone at home, for friends and at work."
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was not treating Mr Dalby's death as suspicious.
Speaking last week, James Instance, from Falmouth Coastguard, said it was believed Mr Dalby's diving equipment had malfunctioned.
