England's top women snooker players return to the table By Samantha Jagger

BBC News Online Published 40 minutes ago

image caption The event was the first women's snooker competition held since March 2020

Like most sports, women's snooker ground to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic struck but after an 18-month break, England's top competitors are back on the baize.

Twenty of the country's best players took to the tables for the English Women's Open at the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds.

For some, it was a chance to play the game they love again for the first time in more than a year, while for others it was a chance to be reunited with their "snooker family".

Five of the stars spoke to the BBC about being back on the circuit.

'Good to be back with the ladies'

image caption Rebecca Kenna is ranked fourth in the world in women's snooker

On Sunday, Rebecca Kenna defeated Mary Talbot-Deegan 3-1 to win the English Women's Open.

"It is so good to be back playing with the ladies again," said Mrs Kenna, who is ranked fourth in the world in the women's game.

The 32-year-old runs a shop that sells cues and sports goods in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

"We had to shut over lockdown so I had to think of ways to practice and keep my arm going," she said.

"It was so hard for everyone when there were no events in the pipeline."

Mrs Kenna said she "dived into the sport" when her father passed away in 2015.

"Snooker is a stress relief for me," she said.

"It has been the best thing for me to keep focused on, my goal is to get to number one ranking."

'Snooker is a source of comfort'

image caption Annette Lord coaches children at a club in Lancashire

Annette Lord, 47, from Rochdale in Greater Manchester, said the tournament was "just brilliant".

"I did sometimes have doubts over lockdown as to whether our snooker games would ever come back," she said.

Ms Lord, who is a sub-editor at a newspaper, has been a snooker fan since she was nine-years-old and coaches at a club in Lancashire.

"The sport has been there for me both as an inspiration and a source of comfort," she said.

"I also coach children at club in Darwen which has just reopened so I am really looking forward to that."

'Like we have never been away'

image caption Jan Hughes had to shield for 18 months due to her lung condition

Jan Hughes, 72, played her first game at a Pontins tournament more than 30 years ago.

She had to shield for 18 months due to her lung condition and took up gardening and decorating as a substitution for snooker in lockdown.

"I've been shielding all this time and needed to keep up my arm strength," said Ms Hughes, who lives in Corby in Northamptonshire.

"Snooker is what I live for. We may want to kill each other on the table, but off we have always been a family.

"Seeing everyone here today has been like we have never been away."

'Overwhelming to see everyone'

image caption Steph Daughtery has played since she was 10 years old

Steph Daughtery, 20, who has played snooker since she was aged 10, said it was "horrible" not being able to get to a table during lockdown.

Unable to play the game she loves, she stacked shelves at a supermarket in Wakefield instead.

"It has been overwhelming, in a good way, to see everyone because the women are family to me," she said.

"Snooker gives me purpose and helps my mental health.

"I have got so many friends in the circuits so there is a social side to it too."

'Unreal to be back'

image caption Lauren McNamee said it was "absolutely unreal" to be back playing

Lauren McNamee, 21, is an aerospace broker in Ipswich.

"It has been absolutely unreal to be back," she said.

"It has also been so great to meet women players here because I do not know of many back home.

"The people here are on my level, they love the game and just want to do well."

The World Women's Snooker tour was set up by Mandy Fisher in 1981.

The former world champion said the past 40 years had been a "rollercoaster" for the sport, but added it was "absolutely amazing to be back".

"I've always believed in women's snooker and it is like being back home again," she said.

The English Women's Open took place over the weekend and the players will be in action again at he UK Women's Snooker Championship 2021 at the Northern Snooker Centre in September.

