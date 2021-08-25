Rude place names moped tour reaches Orkney and raises £18,500
A man who is touring places with rude names on a 50cc moped has reached the northernmost point in his 1,800-mile challenge.
Paul Taylor, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, is making the charity fundraising trip, which started in Shitterton, Dorset, in memory of a friend who died of cancer.
He reached Twatt in Orkney on Wednesday after enduring bad weather, mechanical problems and a very uncomfortable seat.
His trip has so far raised more than £18,500 for cancer research.
Mr Taylor strapped a cushion on to the saddle of his Tomos moped which he said "doubled the comfort" from "medieval torture device to just like sitting on rusty razor blades".
He said he'd had to "to peddle a bit" to get the moped up the hills on his route, adding he'd been a "bit worried" about the clutch.
His journey began a week ago and has already taken him to scores of locations, including Booze in the Yorkshire Dales, Brawl in the Highlands and Cockpole Green in Berkshire.
After leaving Twatt, he will return home via Dull in Perth and Kinross and Cockermouth in Cumbria.
Mr Taylor's Slovenian Tomos XL45 Classic has a top speed of 28mph.
Mr Taylor said after his friend Alexis Leventis died of cancer last year, aged 55, he wanted to do something "to help beat this awful disease" and believed the trip was "a suitably ridiculous place to start".
His "Moronic Moped Marathon" is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
