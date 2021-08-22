Man completes 200 marathons in 128 days around Britain's coast
- Published
An endurance runner has completed 200 marathons in 128 days around the coast of Britain.
Nick Butter, from Dorset, ran 5,240 miles (8,432km), crossing the finish line at the Eden Project in Cornwall at 16:00 BST.
The runner, who lives in Bristol, said he had become the fastest person to run around the coast of Great Britain.
The challenge was originally planned to take 100 days but Mr Butter was delayed by injuries during the early stages.
His spokesman said: "Some recovery days were just single marathons. Thankfully, he still achieved the record."
Mr Butter, who is also the first person to have run a marathon in every country in the world, said: "It's been an incredible journey over the past 128 days of running.
"I've faced injuries early on but nothing would stop me from becoming the fastest person to circumnavigate the coastline of Great Britain on foot.
"I've been joined by some fantastic supporters along the way and the sense of community has been overwhelming."
The challenge has been raising money for Mr Butter's 196 Foundation which aims to provide aid to "every corner of the world".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.