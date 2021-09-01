Tour de Yorkshire: Tourism boss 'not giving up' on race's future
The boss of the tourism body behind the Tour de Yorkshire has said he is "not giving up" on the cycling event after it was cancelled for a third year.
The race, due to be held in May 2022, has been abandoned due to "financial challenges".
Organiser Welcome to Yorkshire has not indicated if it plans to attempt to hold the contest in future years.
Chief executive James Mason said there was an appetite for the international sporting event to take place.
"What I will do with my team is look at what we can do, look at a future for the race, I am not giving up on this.
"The conversations will start with all the stakeholders about when the race can come back," he added.
The event was first staged in 2015 after Yorkshire hosted the Tour de France's Grand Depart opening stages in 2014.
Held across the May Bank Holiday weekend, the spectacle was run jointly by Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the company behind the Tour de France.
Focal point
Chris Sidwells, a Yorkshire-based cycling writer, said he believed there would be support for the event's return, but worried it would be difficult after a gap of three years.
"My gut feeling is that it might not come back now," he added.
Mr Sidwells said the race brought a "lot of money" to Yorkshire and had provided a focal point for British cycling.
Yorkshire-based cycling businesses expressed their disappointment at the cancellation announcement.
Sandra Corcoran, of Pennine Cycles in Bradford, said the event had helped make cycling "cool" and had created a "feel-good factor".
"It gave a buzz so new people came into our shop wanting to cycle," she said.
Ms Corcoran said she was not convinced the race, with its organisational difficulties and high costs, would return.
"I doubt it, once it's gone," she said.
Lynne Bye, who founded Ilkley-based cycling clothing brand Fat Lad at the Back, said the event had put the county on the map and promoted the physical and mental benefits of using a bike.
"The importance of encouraging people to get onto bikes just cannot be underestimated and events like this do really help promote that.
"It would be such a shame if they couldn't bring this back, even if it was on a slightly smaller scale," she added.
Welcome to Yorkshire, which is funded via local councils and tourism businesses, has had well-documented problems with its finances in recent years.
The 2022 event would have seen the four-day men's race going from Beverley to Redcar, from Skipton to Leyburn, Barnsley to Huddersfield and finally Halifax to Leeds, alongside a two-day women's race.
The organisers had asked the councils hosting the race to pay an additional £100,000 to cover any potential funding gaps, with some local authorities declining the terms.
Mr Mason said he had worked "tirelessly" to try and ensure it went ahead and his appetite for the race remained "as high as ever".
He added: "Never, say never, I would like to hope it would be coming back one day."
