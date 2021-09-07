Tokyo Paralympics: How many medals did your region win?
- Published
With the Tokyo Paralympics now over, Great Britain's team have headed home after securing second place in the international medals tables.
But within the regions making up the ParalympicsGB team, which came out with the most medals and medallists?
More than 200 athletes flew out to Tokyo to take part in the Games and by the end of the competition the team had won 124 medals, including 41 golds.
Separating out the individual athletes from the team sports, 127 Paralympians came out of at least one event with a spot on the podium.
Which region won the most medals?
In terms of gold medal wins, the North West and the East Midlands tied with 10 each to finish the Paralympics in joint top spot.
These two areas included several multi-medallists such as Manchester para-cyclist Sarah Storey - who won three gold medals to become Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time - and Wellingborough para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton, who picked up two golds.
But, in terms of overall awards, the East of England emerged victorious, with 26. This included three medals for para-swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate, from Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, who won a gold and two bronze.
Which area had the most medallists?
The North West and the East of England tied for the most medallists in Tokyo, with 18 individual athletes taking the podium at least once.
Drilling down into England's counties and city regions, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire were where the most medallists were from, with seven each.
The Greater Manchester cohort included para-cyclists Matt Rotherham, from Bolton, Storey, from Manchester, and Trafford's Jaco van Gass, as well as wheelchair rugby player Ayaz Bhuta, also from Bolton - who all won gold.
West Yorkshire's medallists included para-athletics competitor Hannah Cockroft, from Halifax, and para-cyclist Kadeena Cox, from Leeds, who were both double gold winners.
In terms of hometowns, excluding London, Liverpool was the single place listed as home to the most medallists, with four, including gold medal-winning para-cyclist Lora Fachie.