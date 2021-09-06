M62 crash: Men bailed after police officer injured
Four men arrested after a police officer was seriously injured in a crash on the M62 have been released on bail.
The group were detained after the collision, which happened as two police vehicles tried to stop a Seat Ibiza in East Yorkshire, on Friday night.
The West Yorkshire officer suffered serious leg injuries when his car left the road and hit a bridge stanchion.
All four were held on suspicion of drugs offences, the force confirmed.
The officer had to be cut free by firefighters following the incident on the eastbound carriageway between Snaith and Goole at 23:25.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed his injuries were not life-threatening.
Three of the four occupants of the Seat were injured, with one suffering neck and back injuries and two suffering minor injuries, said police.
The motorway was closed but Highways England was able to open the westbound carriageway a few hours later.
The eastbound section remained closed until about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Two other people were also arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of falsely reporting a stolen car.
Both have been bailed, the force said.
