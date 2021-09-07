Ex-Brighton GP handed life sentence over serial sex offences
A former doctor has been sentenced to life in prison for sex offences against women and children as young as eight.
Serving prisoner and ex-Brighton GP Robert Cameron Wells, 69, admitted 16 offences at Hove Crown Court, and in July was convicted of a further three.
They were carried out between 1996 and 2002 in Brighton, West Sussex, Hampshire and the West Midlands.
Wells had previously been jailed in 2017 and 2004 for sex offences and had since been struck off.
He was sentenced on Monday and ordered to serve at least 17 years.
'Influenced by status'
After the hearing, Det Con Owen Watkins said Wells had been a serial sexual abuser of young people, and had used his "air of professional distinction to lure them into a false sense of security".
He said: "Only one of the victims was abused by Wells acting in his official capacity as a doctor, but the others came to know him, whether through family or work, because of his role and were clearly influenced by his status."
Wells's offences included a string of indecent assaults, two rapes and four counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child.
One attack on a teenage girl took place at his surgery in Portslade in 1998, police said.
Wells also attacked a woman in Coventry in 2002, a girl in the West Midlands and Brighton in 2001, and a woman in Southampton in 2002, officers said.
Police said his offences also included two counts of indecency with an eight-year-old boy and attempting to possess an indecent image of a child in West Sussex in 1998.
Detectives believe Wells used drugs to help ensure compliance in his victims.
The force said the prosecution followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex safeguarding investigation unit.