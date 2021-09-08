Badger cull: New control areas despite cull phase-out
- Published
Natural England has approved new badger cull sites as part of government efforts to curb tuberculosis in cattle.
The seven zones are within Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and two parts of Shropshire.
The government said supplementary badger culling would end in 2025 after previously announcing the end of new licences after 2022.
The RSPCA said it was dismayed at the extension of culling sites.
Adam Grogan from the animal welfare charity said: "The government is insisting on persisting with its inhumane and ineffective badger cull despite its commitment to 'government-supported badger vaccination and surveillance'."
The new zones can begin operating this year alongside 33 existing badger control areas across England.
The 40 licences allow for between 38,410 and 83,210 badgers to be killed by 2025.
Ministers said all supplementary licences, which allow an extension to culling in existing areas, would cease effect by the same year.
In May, the government said more than 27,000 cattle in England were slaughtered in the past year to tackle bovine tuberculosis (bTB).
Environment Secretary George Eustice said at the time: "Bovine TB is one of the most difficult and intractable animal health challenges that the UK faces today, causing considerable trauma for farmers and costing taxpayers over £100 million every year.
"The badger cull has led to a significant reduction in the disease but no-one wants to continue the cull of a protected species indefinitely."
Previously the government said it would replace the cull with a drive to vaccinate badgers and cattle, as part of a plan to eradicate bTB in England by 2038.
The culling of badgers to control bTB was first introduced in England in 2013.
The government said it would be retained as a policy option in "exceptional circumstances" to address localised flare-ups of the disease.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.