Hitachi train cracks due to fatigue and corrosion, report says
Cracking which led to high-speed trains being withdrawn from service were down to fatigue and stress corrosion, a government report has found.
Around 180 Hitachi's trains were taken out of service after cracks were found on trains used by Great Western Railway and London North Eastern Railway (LNER).
The Office of Rail and Road came to the finding in an interim review.
A full report to find the "root cause" of the cracking will come in December.
In May, the withdrawing of the trains led to delays and cancellations for travellers.
The ORR report said the cracks found in the Hitachi Class 800 and 385 series trains' lifting plate were the result of stress corrosion, and yaw dumper cracks were a result of fatigue.
GWR previously said the hairline cracks were "in areas where the suspension system attaches to the vehicle body on two trains".
ORR's report added the industry moved quickly to withdraw the trains once the problem was identified, and trains that were able to return to service have performed as expected with no unsafe conditions or harm arising from cracking.
ORR chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said the decision to withdraw the trains had been "sensible".
He added: "Since then, the majority of trains have been put back into service with no unsafe conditions and no harm arising from the cracking."
A Hitachi Rail spokesman said the interim report demonstrated the amount of "independently verified" assessments the firm had done to keep trains running safely.
He said: "Our enhanced maintenance regime is helping to deliver stable passenger service, while we work tirelessly with all partners on long-term solutions."
GWR said the impact of the discovery of the cracks continues to affect some customers as they operate at a "slightly reduced capacity".
The fleet of Hitachi 800 intercity trains entered service in 2017, and are running on GWR's network between London, the Thames Valley, Bristol and South Wales.
The trains were assembled at the Hitachi factory in Newton Aycliffe County Durham.
