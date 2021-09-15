West Midlands Ambulance Service call assessors threatened with sexual violence
- Published
Ambulance service call assessors said they have been subjected to threats of sexual violence while on duty as they speak out about abuse.
Staff at West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) are receiving abuse on every shift, the service said.
Handlers have recalled being called "horrific names", shouted and sworn at, threatened with physical assault and even death.
Jeremy Brown, from WMAS, said the abuse was "unacceptable".
WMAS is one of the country's largest ambulance services, serving Shropshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire as well as West Midlands county.
It has been coming under pressure recently with 19 of its 20 busiest days ever happening over the past few months.
Call handlers would normally be expected to deal with 4,000 calls a day, however, on Tuesday there were about 6,300.
In recordings shared by the service, callers are heard becoming increasingly irate at delays to an ambulance arriving.
A number of handlers reported being called "murderers" and told they would be accountable if patients died while waiting for treatment.
Mr Brown said call assessors "routinely accept that this level of abuse is part of the job", "but it doesn't mean that they aren't affected by the level of abuse they receive".
"When people call 999 for help, call assessors often talk to people at their most vulnerable and often at a person's low point in their lives," he added.
"It's understandable when callers are fraught and frightened but it's not an excuse to be abusive."
WMAS said supervisors will often intervene if callers become abusive and handlers are offered support.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk