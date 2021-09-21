Tributes to PC who died in Birmingham collision
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a West Mercia police officer who died in a road traffic collision.
Off-duty PC Stephen Harris died on Tyburn Way in Birmingham at about 18:00 BST on 28 August.
The force said the circumstances were being investigated by West Midlands Police but it was believed he suffered a medical episode before the crash.
His family said he "took such pride" in his role within the police, based in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.
He had been married to wife Lisa for 29 years, and had a daughter, Elisabeth.
Mr Harris's family said he had joined the police force 12 years ago at the age of 41 and worked within the Operational Police Unit.
In a statement, they said: "Stephen was a loving, caring person and we are heartbroken that we will no longer see his cheerful, cheeky face.
"We cannot believe that our adored, selfless, funny, spirited Stephen will no longer walk through the door.
"Never to be replaced and never to be forgotten."
