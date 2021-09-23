Man held on suspicion of Sabina Nessa murder
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Ms Nessa's body was found by a member of the public in Cator Park in Kidbrooke.
Officers believe the 28-year-old teacher was attacked shortly after leaving her home in Astell Road at about 20:30 BST last Friday.
Police said a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday was inconclusive.
