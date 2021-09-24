A66 dual carriageway plans out for consultation
Plans to make the entire length of the A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith a dual carriageway have been opened up for public consultation.
The £1bn development would see extra lanes built on the single carriageway sections of the busy trans Pennine route and junctions improved.
Highways England said the route, vital for linking England and Scotland, was "not up to modern standards."
People have until 6 November to have their say on the plans.
Highways England said it hoped the changes would improve safety and reduce delays.
The route carries high levels of freight, with 25% of the traffic being heavy goods vehicles more than twice the national average for a road of this nature, Highways England said.
It also offers the most direct route between the central belt of Scotland and the eastern side of England and connects the North East to the North West and Midlands.
'Congestion and delays'
It also plays an important role in tourism providing access to the North Pennines, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District National Park.
A spokeswoman for Highways England said: "The A66 isn't up to modern standards.
"Drivers face congestion, delays at key junctions and substandard access to jobs and leisure locations.
"That is why we are investigating ways to improve journeys on the A66 by raising the whole route to dual carriageway standard.
"Investment in the A66 is essential to the continued development of the economy in the north of the country."