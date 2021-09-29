Katie Price charged after car crash
- Published
Reality TV star Katie Price has been charged with driving without insurance and while disqualified following a car crash on Tuesday, say police.
She was arrested after crashing her car on Tuesday, Sussex Police said.
Ms Price is not believed to have been seriously injured in the crash in West Sussex.
She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley Remand Court later.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers had responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green at about 06:20 BST on Tuesday.
"Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified," he said.