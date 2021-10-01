Confidence in police 'eroded' says new West Mercia chief
- Published
Confidence in the police is "eroded" following the death of Sarah Everard, the new chief constable of the West Mercia force says.
Pippa Mills has pledged to do "everything" she can to rebuild damage to the public's trust.
Ms Everard was raped and murdered by Met officer Wayne Couzens, having kidnapped her in a fake arrest.
Ms Mills also acknowledged there was work to be done closer to home after the death of Dalian Atkinson.
The former footballer was killed by an on-duty West Mercia officer.
"My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends at this terrible time," Ms Mills said.
"The verdict, the whole case, hit policing nationally really hard," she added, saying "all police forces and police officers are really keen to rebuild any damage to... trust and confidence from that horrific case".
She told the BBC: "It has made us more resolute, more determined, that the actions of an individual won't damage that trust and confidence that is so important to us."
Earlier this year, West Mercia saw one if its own officers, Benjamin Monk, jailed for eight years after being found guilty of the manslaughter of former Aston Villa player Dalian Atkinson.
Monk discharged his Taser three times and kicked Atkinson twice in the head, leaving bootlace prints on his forehead, the trial heard.
Ms Mills said West Mercia had worked hard to rebuild confidence since the death in 2016, and it would continue to "build on the really good levels of confidence" the people of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire had in the force.
"But we will never stop doing that," she said. "There is always more to do and [we are] committed to continuing to improve that."
In terms of personnel, Ms Mills - West Mercia's first female boss - said since joining earlier this month, officers and staff had been "really positive, really proactive" and "really want to make a difference in their communities".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk