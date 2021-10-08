Derby named on UK City of Culture 2025 longlist
Organisers have said they are delighted after Derby was included in the longlist to be the next UK City of Culture in 2025.
The city is among eight, from an original 20 applicants, to go forward to the next round of bidding.
These will be awarded grants of £40,000 to support the next stage of their applications.
The winner will be announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in May.
The other seven long-listed locations are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.
It is the first time groups of towns have been able to apply for the title.
The successful area will take on the baton from Coventry, the 2021 UK City of Culture, which followed Hull in 2017 and Derry-Londonderry in 2013.
Adam Buss, Interim Director of Derby's City of Culture bid, said: "We've achieved so much in a short space of time, but this is just the beginning.
"Culture Derby is about more than City of Culture, but our bid has galvanised us and we will continue to build on this, with the incredible strengths of our key cultural partners. The work starts now."
Mr Buss highlighted a strong track record for cultural events including Festé, Format, Derby Folk Festival, the Darley Park Concert and Caribbean Carnival, along with institutions like QUAD, Derby Theatre, Sinfonia Viva, Déda, and Derby Museums.
Previous hosts have seen millions of pounds in additional investment, creating jobs and attracting thousands of visitors to their local area, organisers said.
Catalyst for change
Bidders will now work with a panel of experts and DCMS to finalise their bids before the shortlist is announced early next year.
Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said: "What the long list demonstrates is the range and depth of cultural ambition across the whole of the UK.
"Also for the first time, each long-listed city will receive financial support to help them develop their vision.
"Each is different. Each has its own story to tell. All share a common aim: to demonstrate how culture can act as the creative catalyst for change."
Hull's tenure as City of Culture attracted a total audience of more than five million people for events, £220m of investment and 800 new jobs, according to a report from the University of Hull.